More COVID-19 testing success in smaller communities

Healthcare workers are noticing a trend at their COVID-19 mass testing events held throughout North Dakota.

Divide County held a drive-thru screening Friday, where 251 tests were conducted. That’s more than the number taken in Williams County Thursday; an area with a population 16 times the size of Divide.

Workers had 541 tests on-hand, including the unused tests from Williams County’s mass screening.

State Testing Team Member Sherry Adams said: “Interesting enough, we see the most turnout in small communities. I think that’s probably because there’s more collaboration among community partners, but also less big healthcare facilities.”

Residents say what makes these events a success in smaller communities is the culture.

“They attend more things I think. You know, any kind of a function, they’re more willing to get out and do it.,” said Crosby resident Marilee Nelson.

Most people in line said they felt healthy, but the fact that 80% of infected individuals have no or mild symptoms was concerning.

Joyce Woodward said, “I manage the drugstore in town, so I’m around the public, so I need to make sure that I’m safe.”

“I’m asthmatic, and I have a really bad immune system, so I just want to make sure I’m safe,” added Divide High School student McKennah Ross.

Monitoring areas known to have very few positive COVID-19 cases in North Dakota can give locals more confidence that it’s safe to start opening things up once again.

