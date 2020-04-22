Moorhead Police recover body at landfill

Moorhead Police say after a two-day search at the Clay County Landfill, they believe they have recovered the remains of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery.

Investigators wrapped up their search just after 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Moorhead Police say the recovered remains have been sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, where a medical examination will be conducted, including positively identifying the victim.

The Moorhead Police Department wishes to thank the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Water Rescue, and staff from the Clay County Solid Waste Management Division for their assistance during this search.

This remains an active investigation, and no further information or comments will be made at this time.