Montana’s commissioner of higher education tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

Montana's commissioner of higher education has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. According to a press release from his office, Clayton Christian was tested in Missoula County and received the results from the state lab Saturday evening. Christian is in isolation and recovering at home.

According to the release, it is suspected he was exposed at the Board of Regents meeting in Dillon March 5. The governor's office has confirmed a resident of Silver Bow County who has tested positive for the virus was also at that meeting. Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney was at that meeting as well. He has tested negative for the virus, but has put himself in quarantine until March 20.

Christian is one of two presumptive cases of coronavirus in Missoula. The state has reported seven cases in total.