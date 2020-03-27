Montana sees first coronavirus-related death

Gov. Steve Bullock says a Montana resident who had the coronavirus has died.

Bullock announced the death Thursday night, but did not release any details about the person's identity or where the person lived.

It's the first coronavirus-related death in the state, which had 90 cases as of Thursday.

On Saturday, a two-week stay-at-home order goes into effect for the state’s 1 million residents in the latest attempt to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

People will be allowed to leave home for necessities such as food or medical care, along with other exceptions.