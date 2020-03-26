Montana governor orders 1 million residents to stay at home

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is ordering the state’s 1 million residents to stay at home to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The order goes into effect Saturday.

Under it, people will be allowed to leave home for necessities such as food or medical care, along with other exceptions.

Montana previously closed its schools and restaurants and restricted people from gathering in groups of 10 or more. The new order is likely to accelerate the economic hit and layoffs caused by the coronavirus.

The state had 90 cases as of Thursday.