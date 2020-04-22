Montana governor announces reopening Montana plan

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced a three phased approach plan for reopening the Big Sky state Wednesday afternoon.

Phase one starts this weekend as data shows Montana to have among the lowest number of COVID-19 cases, with the lowest number of hospitalizations, per capita, in the nation. Places of worship may resume operations on Sunday, April 26, under strict physical distancing and reduced capacity protocols. Retail businesses may reopen on April 27 with restaurants, bars, and casinos to follow May 4. The governor also announced beginning May 7, all schools have the option to return to in-classroom learning. Guidelines in the plan are dependent upon testing capacity and contact tracing abilities.

"Does that mean there won't be any additional cases? No there will be additional cases, but it's how we collectively manage this will keep us from taking step backs from phases one and it's how we manage this collectively and individually that will get us to the further phases as well," said Bullock.

Phases two and three will gradually lift restrictions on public gatherings. To see the complete reopening plan, follow this link: https://www.docdroid.net/XvJdCGP/reopening-montana-phased-approach-pdf

