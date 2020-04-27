Montana brewery uses equipment to create hand sanitizer

Meadowlark Brewing in Sidney, Montana, has temporarily switched from brewing beer to creating hand-sanitizer.

Employees worked with oilfield companies to distribute 2,800 12 oz. bottles to first-responders and hospitals all over Western North Dakota and Eastern Montana. Now, the brewery is selling 16 oz. and 1 gallon bottles to stores and local companies to keep their employees busy while the beer-industry is in a lull.

They’ve mixed 2,000 gallons of sanitizer in their fermenter tanks and use automatic beer labelers to mark smaller bottles, while retro-fitting some pouring coolers to fill gallon jugs.

Meadowlark Brewing Founder Travis Peterson said he doesn’t know when they’ll get back into making beer, adding, “There’s just so many unknowns right now, it’s hard to figure that out. And I know just getting more of the 16 oz. bottles, they’re like a month back-ordered. So after we run out of these bottles I don’t know if we’ll be able to get any more.”

If you’d like to purchase some of this hand-sanitizer, you can message Meadowlark Brewing on Facebook, call them at A406-433-2739, or email travis@meadowlarkbrewing.com.

