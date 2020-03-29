Montana Tech pastor concerned about students stuck in Peru during shutdown

The coronavirus has changed many people's travel plans, including those for a pastor and some Montana Tech students. The group finally returned to Butte Friday, they were in Peru volunteering at Christian schools when their flights were canceled.

"Now we're home, we're supposed to be quarantining ourselves, and it's just different. Of course it's great to be home, but you only sort of feel like you're home if that makes sense." said Pastor Mark Arbaugh.

The Pastor expressed concern for Peruvian students that might still be trying to find their way home from the United States.​