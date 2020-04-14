Monitoring domestic violence trends during social distancing

With social distancing advisories in effect, people are staying home more.

This in turn could be contributing to an uptick in domestic violence reports.

Representatives with the Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot say they have not seen an increase in requests for help yet, but they expect that to change.

Meanwhile Minot Police say they are closely monitoring the rate of cases reported.

According to Minot Police Department records, 84 cases of domestic violence were reported this March.

That's 16 more than the 68 reported last March.

Chief John Klug said it's hard to say if social distancing is having an effect on the cases, but Tara Bjornson, the assistant director of the Domestic Violence Crisis Center said unemployment and isolation are linked to domestic violence.

Bjornson also said social distancing at home with an abuser could make it hard to get help.

“We are not potentially able to reach out to our friends. We're not able to text if our phones are screened. We're not able to call. We're not seeing our co-workers every day, and the abusers have a real firm grip on what and who a victim can see and talk to, particularly if they're isolated,” said Bjornson..

Bjornson said if someone is suffering from domestic violence they can call their 24-hour crisis line at (701) 857-2200 or message their online one-on-one chat at the link attached to this story.

Those suffering from domestic violence can always call 9-1-1 in cases of an emergency.