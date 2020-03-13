Helpful tips for Coronavirus (COVID-19) safety

At Your News Leader, we are always First to give you the FACTS… and that goes for how people should to handle widespread sickness. Even though the news about Coronavirus has been unsettling, the ways to prevent becoming infected are simple:

Wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, stay away from those who appear sick, and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects. And be considerate of others… if you’re not feeling well, please stay home.

Our news team has always been committed to getting you the real story from trusted sources and local leaders. You can always find the latest info on our home page.