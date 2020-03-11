Monday is the deadline to apply for the Farm Bill

Time is running out for farmers to sign up to benefit from the 2018 Farm Bill.

The bill includes a number of safety nets and payments for farmers to help them cover costs.

The deadline to apply is this Monday, March 16.

The Bill includes two programs: Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage.

Farmers can apply for the programs at their local Farm Service Agency office.

Farmers who want to be considered for 2019 crop payments must apply by the deadline.

Nick Dreyer, a local farm insurance agent who helps farmers decide on which program to apply for says this is a pivotal time for some farmers.

"These could be huge payments in some cases. It depends on the size of the farms. But anything helps in today's agriculture environment when prices are depressed and farmers are struggling to find a profit on anything," said Dreyer.

According to the USDA nearly 1.5 million farmers have already applied.