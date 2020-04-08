Modifications to Mandan's spring clean up

The Mandan Spring Clean Up is still scheduled to happen in two weeks but with some modifications.

To help avoid COVID-19 contamination, city commissioners voted Tuesday night to eliminate curbside collection and waive landfill fees, asking residents to take spring cleaning items there instead of putting them on the curb.

“One of the biggest problems we discussed is that neighbor A picks up something from neighbor B and brings it back to their house, and we don't want to encourage any spreading whatsoever if we can help it,” said Mitch Bitz, public works director.

The precautions are to protect residents as well as hired labor and city staff, and it's expected to save the city about $15,000

It's set to start April 20.