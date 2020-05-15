Mobile dog groomers doing well amidst pandemic, easing people's minds

Restaurants and other businesses are seeing a slow in business due to COVID-19 but a few are thriving.

One Bismarck-based dog groomer is succeeding during the pandemic thanks to her mobility.

The owner of Park and Bark Mobile Spa says the nature of her business allows it to thrive while others are struggling.

Not only is she helping customers feel safe by following health safety guidelines from the state and Centers Disease Control, but her business model is also putting people at ease.

Sadie Bell is on her way to the groomers, but she won't have to go very far.

"We're mobile. We're coming to you to groom your dogs. You're not coming to us," said Park and Bark Mobile Spa owner Jodi Boehm.

Sadie is one of many dogs whose owners are using Park and Bark Mobile Spa during the pandemic.

"It's super busy. We're pretty much going nonstop," said head groomer Ashley Hoiby.

Boehm and her staff have gone from grooming about eight dogs a day before the pandemic to about 15, and are now working 12 hour shifts and constantly taking on new clients.

"Because of the COVID, we don't want their leashes. We don't want their collars. We bring our own things to them," Boehm said.

Boehm and her team say they won't stop until every dog is dropped off.

To book an appointment at Park and Bark, you can call 701-425-2221.

