Miss Sparkles takes story time on the road

After two months of virtual story time, Miss Sparkles is taking her daily story times on the road.

Starting Tuesday, she will be biking from the library to different parks in Bismarck to read to kids.

Miss Sparkles says it’s something she’s always wanted to do, and since the library is still closed to the public because of coronavirus concerns, this is the perfect time to try it. And she is looking forward to reading to a live audience again.

"It’s hard to imagine when you’re reading and looking at a camera and it’s just yourself trying to imagine there are kids watching. I’m excited to actually see their faces and their responses," she says.

For the month of June, Miss Sparkles will be at Wachter Park on Tuesdays, Lions Park on Wednesdays and at Sons of Norway Park on Thursdays. All story times start at 12:30 p.m.

She will still hold virtual story time on her Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

