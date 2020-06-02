Miss Sparkles first story time at the park

You may have seen Miss Sparkles' story time online now, you can catch her at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Bismarck's parks.

Miss Sparkles was awaited by a very eager crowd at Watcher Park.

It was a sunny day filled with drumming and sing-a-longs in the park but there was thing that out shined it all, Miss Sparkles reading.

Miss Sparkles road her bike to Watcher Park to reconnect with the kiddos she's been reading to virtually.

"I saw so many friendly children their parents I had some signs, I had some gifts it just really I couldn't have asked for a better first time," said Miss Sparkles.

Twelve-year-old Aleah Olson said she had a great time with her siblings.

Olson said, "It's really fun and I like coming here with my sisters."

Miss Sparkles said she hopes to see more kids at her next story time.

Miss Sparkles will still hold virtual story time on her Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

