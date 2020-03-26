Minot's iMagicon postponed to August

Organizers with iMagicon announced they have postponed the annual comic and gaming convention to August, amid concerns over the growing pandemic.

The convention, which was set to begin April 24, will now take place Aug. 21-23, 2020, at the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

Organizers say all presold tickets and vendor applications will be honored for the new date.

All five actors for the hit tv show "Star Trek Discovery" who were scheduled to attend have confirmed they will attend the fall event.

You can learn more information at: www.imagiconnd.com