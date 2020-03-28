Minot's Men's Winter Refuge closes early amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Minot Area Men’s Winter Refuge closed early for the season as a precaution, according to a statement from Executive Director Mike Zimmer on the refuge’s Facebook page.

Zimmer says the staff transitioned its remaining residents to a hotel for the remainder of their stay so they can more effectively practice social distancing and sheltering in place.

Zimmer says the shelter served 36 men this winter, its highest number since the 2016-17 season.

He says the shelter will continue its weekly bus runs to The Lord’s Cupboard food pantry each Wednesday, but will simply collect ID’s at each stop rather than loading passengers in and out.

A box of food will be brought back for each ID.

