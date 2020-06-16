Minot's J'Kobe Wallace joins this year's Medora Musical cast

The Medora Musical kicks off its 2020 season June 19, and this year's cast includes a familiar face to the Magic City and Minot State.

Like many young adults at this time of year, 22-year-old J'Kobe Wallace will be working this summer, but this is a job unlike any other.

"This is my first time working in North Dakota as an actor., since then, which was years ago, like when I was a freshman in college," said Wallace.

The former Minoter returned to the state to take the stage in one of North Dakotas longest running productions, the Medora Musical.

With a decade of acting under his belt, Wallace performed as a student at Minot High and then Minot State University before hitting the road and touring across the country.

Wallace auditioned from out-of-state, and landed the roll of a Burning Hill singer.

"I emailed Curt Wollan who's our producer slash director and I was like, 'hey I would really love to audition for you but I'm not going to be able to see you in person can I send in a video?' And he said 'sure' and I think I tricked him into hiring me this summer," said Wallace.

Wallace credits his past experiences in Minot with being able to adapt to the needs of his new role.

"It's a very similar experiences, like I'm using things that I learned back at summer theater in Minot here. You know, things that I never thought would be applicable just in passing. So I'm so grateful for the experiences that I got in Minot,” said Wallace.

Bringing his talents back to Peace Garden State for a timeless tradition.

Medora will premier its first show of the season on Friday. Staff at the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation will be following smart restart guidelines to keep audience members and performers safe.

Videos/images courtesy: Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation