Minot's "Escape Point" holding limited reopen

One Minot business wants to offer those who have been self-quarantining with each other a chance to get out of the house and have some fun.

Escape Point will be reopening on a limited basis.

The "escape rooms" business will allow individual small groups to schedule time in their three themed rooms with additional time between groups added for sanitizing.

Owner Danielle Duncan says the idea is to allow families or groups who have already been around each other a controlled option for getting out of the house while still following social guidelines.

"Maybe it's a good time to provide something you know, for people that are social distancing together. Maybe we can provide a safe place of them to go where they can still stay with their same group,” Duncan says.

Duncan says that groups are never placed with each other when going into a room. She also says staff interactions with guests will be as limited as possible and they will be practicing social distancing.