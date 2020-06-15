Minot's 2020 Arts in the Parks lineup announced

The Minot Area Council of the Arts recently announced the lineup and dates for the 35th annual Arts in the Parks.

The concerts will run in Oak Park from July 2 to August 6.

Because the dates were pushed back due to the pandemic, organizers say there will be three concerts a week, on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

The nonprofit also worked with First District Health Unit to ensure they remained in guidelines.

In years past more than 1,200 people attended at once.

Justin Anderson, the MACA executive director, said he is happy to put together one of the first big event in the Magic City since the coronavirus.

“People right now are kind of starved for being able to go do things. With the loss of the fair, the loss of Høstfest, other celebrations that have either been canceled or paired down, it's nice to be able to still do this,” said Anderson

Arts in the Parks is one of the largest donation opportunities for MACA.

For more information on this event visit the MACA Facebook page or website.

