Minoters honor George Floyd, BLM movement with peaceful gathering

The death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis Police, sparked nationwide demonstrations.

Minot held its own memorial service Sunday in honor of Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hundreds gathered in Oak Park Sunday to remember George Floyd, and to stand against oppression of black lives in America.

“We are here in solidarity with our black brothers and sisters. Their lives matter, and for the injustice,” said attendee, June von Osinski.

Nearly 300 people marked themselves as attending the event on Facebook, though some found out about it at the last minute.

“I didn't hear about it until this morning, so I thought it was best for me to get up as an African American female and actually support not just one race but all races,” said attendee, Nya Suday Chol.

Bre Nickelson, who organized the demonstration, said it started out as her venting to a friend that she wishes she was in a big city to join in the protests.

“And my friend said just do a protest here. Do one in town, and so I did, and this is what happened,” said Nickelson.

Three guest speakers shared powerful words, along with a candlelight vigil and a moment of silence for Floyd. Nickelson said although she like many others are angry she wanted to emphasize peace.

“I wanted to make sure that everyone knew that we were here, and that we were all safe, and that we can be together and not destroy things,” said Nickelson.

She said the impressive turnout speaks volumes about the character of the people in the Magic City.

“It’s nice to know that the people here care and that we support each other,” said Nickelson.

A day of unity in the Magic City.

Minot Police Chief John Klug released the following statement on social media before Sunday’s gathering:

“I would like to ensure those who are gathering in Oak Park that we will not interfere with the peaceful assembly or freedom of speech. I, like many others across the country, am upset with the actions and in-actions of the officers involved in George Floyd's death. Our badges have once again been tarnished by a few bad apples and I share the frustration that this badge should be worn proudly as a symbol of peace and security... not power and control.

“I would like to ensure that our department stands united as one community during today's event. Please keep this event safe for all to gather and share their message.”

“Please keep social distancing in mind to keep those around you safe and healthy as well.”