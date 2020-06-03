Minoter wins PBS Kids Writers Contest

MINOT, N.D. - Minot's Paisley Staley won the statewide PBS Kids Writers Contest for third graders.

Paisley decided to highlight the Souris Valley Animal Shelter in her short story after visiting with Companions For Children.

"I saw all of the animals, and some of them looked like they needed homes a lot. There were a lot of them," said Paisley.

Paisley added that she hopes all the shelter animals get home someday. She won a $50 Barnes & Noble Gift Card, three children's books, and a certificate. You can hear Paisley's story by visiting www.news.prairiepublic.org or and searching "2020 PBS Kids Writers Contest."

