Minoter gets special 100th birthday surprise

Cold wind and snow and even COVID-19 restrictions didn't stop the family of Earl Allen from celebrating his 100th birthday.

Allen is a resident of Trinity Homes, and he was brought to the front doors Monday where his family sang happy birthday and held up signs for his big day.

They also had a Zoom call with other family members from around the country to offer happy birthday wishes.

His son Tim Knutson says the family had to find another way to celebrate due to restrictions.

"Can't miss a 100th birthday you know and there was plans, people were going to fly into town and we were going to have a birthday. But, you know, with all the restrictions we couldn't do it so of course now with the magic of ZOOM we're having a birthday party that way,” Knutson said.

This centenarian has been a member of the Minot community for decades. He helped build the Oak Park Shopping Center in 1961 and was known by residents as "The Watchdog" for his tendency to keep track of politicians throughout the years.