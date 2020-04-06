Minot zoo takes extra COVID-19 precautions

The Roosevelt Zoo in Minot is taking additional precautionary measures for staff and animals due to COVID-19.

This comes after news this past weekend that a Malayan Tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive.

Zoo staff will increase required use of personal protective equipment during animal care, and update PPE protocols around cats, otters, and ferrets which are most at risk.

Roosevelt Park Zoo veterinarian Dr. Loan Wood will continue to monitor human to animal transmission reports.

Additional at risk species may be identified in the future.

