Minot youngsters learn hoops skills from local college basketball athlete

Some young basketball players with the Minot Heat travel team got a chance to learn from a local collegiate.

The team took lessons from Mason Hedberg, a guard for the MSU Beavers. Hedberg was a standout at Bishop Ryan and took his talents across the street to Minot State.

The players say they like learning what to add to their game as they continue their travel careers.

"It's just fun because I've always loved basketball. I thought it would be more fun to go to other places to play basketball," said Heat player, Palmer Telin.

"He just showed us the list [of skills to learn]," said Heat player, Harper Feller.

"We did a lot of fundamental stuff and the stuff that I'm doing out here is definitely stuff you have to get down earlier, sooner than later," said Hedberg.

Hedberg covered skills he learned while practicing with his father, Rick, a former Minot State All-Conference selection.