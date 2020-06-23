Minot to honor June as LGBTQ month

Mayor Shaun Sipma declared that Minot will honor the month of June as LGBTQ month.

He read the formal proclamation Tuesday night.

“Whereas celebrating the pride month influences awareness and provides support and advocacy for Minot's LGBTQ Community and is a opportunity to take action and engage in dialogue to strengthen the alliance building the acceptance and advance the equality of rights,” said Sipma.

Sipma said the city will honor the month with a rainbow flag-raising ceremony.

