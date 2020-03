If you want to learn more about how to complete this year's census, there will be a public meeting Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the municipal auditorium.

There will be some informational sessions for the public on the census.

There will also be training sessions for businesses, hard-to-reach populations, and community events and churches.

You can find the agenda for the meeting here:

https://www.minotnd.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_03062020-743