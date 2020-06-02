Minot to discuss dead loops with park district

Minot leaders plan to engage in talks with the Minot Park District to enter into what's known as a sub-recipient agreement to restore the area's so-called "dead loops."

The goal is to find ways to fix sections of the Souris River with no current and excess sediment, also known as dead loops, or flood storage areas.

The Souris River Joint Board will also be asked to join the partnership according to the motion.

National Disaster Resilience money will fund the project.

There was a lengthy conversation about if the planning meets Housing and urban development guidelines of what NDR money can be used for before a motion was eventually approved.

"It might not be perfect now, but I want you to help me find the language, find the motion that gives us action that gives you confidence going to HUD saying this community is on board with this project, and then I want us to vote on it," said Wolsky to NDR resilience manager John Zakian.

Zakian told the council the NDR application included language that applied to the need of assistance for the flood storage areas.

