As the world continues to adjust to our new reality in the wake of COVID-19, teachers in Minot are finding ways to remind their students they haven’t forgotten about them.

Educators at John Hoeven Elementary in Minot posted signs inside the windows that together read a simple, but profound, message.

“We miss you.”

Teachers in Minot began helping to deliver lunches to students this week, and are working on transitioning their curriculums to virtual instruction.