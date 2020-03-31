Story Time: Minot school superintendent reads from the ranch

Educators and school administrators are resorting to unique and creative ways to encourage and uplift students during the uncertain times of COVID-19.

Minot Public School Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer took a brief break from press conferences and management to read to the students of MPS from the comforts of his family farm in the Willow City area.

Vollmer read his favorite childhood book “If You’re Not From the Prairie,” all while heifers enjoyed a meal behind him.

The video was widely shared online, and other teachers and librarians have taken to social media to read to their students.

Vollmer says his ancestors were homesteaders in the area, dating back to 1887.

He tells Your News Leader he plans to hold another story time from the farm this coming weekend.

Video/photo courtesy: Mark Vollmer