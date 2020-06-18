Minot school superintendent discusses approach to classes this fall

Minot students ended the spring semester through distance learning, but things may be getting back to normal by fall.

Summer may have just begun, but school officials in Minot have already started planning for the fall, after the impact of COVID-19 on this past year.

The decision on whether schools will open their doors is still up in the air.

“The only thing that is certain right now is uncertainty,” said Dr. Mark Vollmer, MPS superintendent.

Vollmer said although he hopes students can return to physical classrooms all options are on the table.

“Schools are best when they are filled with kids, but we could also have a blended model some kids could be in school some at home and then we'll alternate schedules could be distance learning,” said Vollmer.

Ultimately that decision will be made by the governor's guidelines that go along with the North Dakota Department of Health and the CDC.

“It might effect common use areas what will it look like in a gymnasium, and a cafeteria. We might have students eating in classrooms. Again those will all recommendations coming from the state,” said Vollmer.

This summer, administrators formed a committee of faculty, teachers, health officials and parents to work on making a flexible plan that could easily transition from in person to distance learning.

In the meantime, Vollmer said parents should look to Gov. Doug Burgum.

“Now the best thing that parents can do is continue to watch the governor at his weekly press conferences, watch the numbers the infection rates in our communities. that will tell the tale of what will be our next steps,” he said.

Vollmer said they will have a clearer idea of what's ahead after their board meeting on July 23.

For more information on the 2020-21 academic school year visit the Minot Public School website. You can find the link attached to this story.

