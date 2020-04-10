Minot sandwich shop talks progress of curbside, online ordering

Magic City Hoagies' next step to working through the coronavirus crisis is taking place online.

"Looking at where we are now from when we started [the business], we would always do call-in orders, but now we have online pick-up or delivery. If this is going to take off now, it's probably going to only snow ball later so I'm super excited about keeping it," said operator/owner Christine Staley.

Phone orders are seeing their traditional numbers, with staff letting customers know about the new service.

"If you want to order now, why don't you go to the web site first? Try it out. If you have any questions, call us then. So we've kind of been alleviating the phone calls now, which has been nice too because that means we can work more here when we have people come in," Staley said.

Staley says the staff is happy to take your order in any fashion, and they're grateful for the support.

"I just want to say thank you to [the] Minot community for supporting a local small business, and there's other small businesses that are struggling and just help them out too," Staley said.

Magic City Hoagies now delivers for non-catering orders as well.

