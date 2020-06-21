Minot residents form cultural groups in wake of George Floyd, BLM protests

In light of the call for change following the death of George Floyd, Minot residents have been forming many new cultural organizations.

Minot Black Lives Matter, a Facebook group sharing information on culturally-significant topics and events, formed at the start of June, and already has more than 500 members.

Minot resident Gabriel Mejia also started a group for men of color, aimed at promoting positivity and dismantling stereotypes.

At Minot's Juneteenth celebration, Bre Nickelson, who planned the Minot vigil for George Floyd, announced a new group that will organize events for minorities and women called "For the People."

“‘For the People,’ my plan for it, is to be all inclusive, non-denominational, here for the people because all people deserve human rights,” said Nickelson.

For more information on any of these groups visit their Facebook pages.