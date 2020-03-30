Minot residents create 3D print masks for medical workers

A few residents in Minot are creating ways to support the needs of the medical community.

Five local residents say they are creating masks with a 3D printer for Trinity Health workers.

Residents say they have about 50 so far and hope to donate 400 masks to Trinity.

Jeremy Almond owns two 3D printers and says he is happy to use them to help medical staff during this time.

“Feels good. We are obviously not trained to help them with their day to day work on the front lines, but if this is something small that we could do to help keep them safe. I'll help out,” Almond said.

Almond said employees at the Minot Public Library and Minot State University are also using printers to make masks, and anyone who owns a 3D printer and would like to help out is welcome.

To find out more information visit the ND 3D printed medical masks Facebook page.