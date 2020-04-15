Minot reaction to stimulus money

The IRS released another wave of stimulus checks Wednesday, giving many in Minot a little relief.

The $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, which includes the Economic Impact Payment, granted $1,200 to individuals whose adjusted gross income is below $75,000, and $2,400 to married couples who file taxes jointly who make under $150,000.

While some payments started going earlier in the month, many got the payment by direct deposit Wednesday.

“Honestly, It was a relief more than anything. I am unemployed at the moment and so having this check come in has now helped me figure out ways that I'm going to pay off a couple more bills for at least the next couple of months,” said Deanna Henderson, Minot resident.

Roughly 80 million Americans are expected to get their payments this week.

For more visit: https://www.irs.gov/

