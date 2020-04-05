Minot ramps up city employee safety

MINOT, N.D. - Minot is taking every precaution to keep city employees from catching COVID-19 after five personnel were placed under self-quarantine due to their contact with a positive Minot police officer.
Police officers will wear personal protective equipment.
Dispatchers will ask callers if they are in self-isolation before sending first responders.
City hall, Minot public library, and Rosehill Cemetery, in addition to a host of other public buildings will be closed to the public except by appointment.