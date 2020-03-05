Minot Public Schools preps for the coronavirus

As concerns over the coronavirus continue to build, schools are taking precautions to keep children from catching or spreading the disease.

In Italy, hundreds of classrooms are closed, as well as a few in California.

In Minot, educators are also doing what they can to protect students from getting sick.

Minot Public Schools superintendent, Dr. Mark Vollmer, said they are disinfecting common surfaces like school desks, lockers, and lunchroom trays.

Thursday they began encouraging students to stay home if they feel sick, and to wash their hands more frequently.

The school district said hundreds of these posters will be sent out to the district's 19 schools.

"The idea behind it, you know, we ask our teachers to give those reminders to have hand sanitizer available. We've ordered extra materials as a district because what we are finding out in areas that have seen this virus, as well as other viruses, some of those sanitizing type of materials and products are not available on the shelves," Vollmer said.

The school system buys in bulk and is stocked up on those materials for now.

Vollmer said he is working with the state to get information out to principals as well as school custodians.

Since there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the state, he said their main priority is prevention.

