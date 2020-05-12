Minot projects impacted by COVID-19, drop in oil prices

Many projects in the Magic City have been postponed or canceled all together to conserve funds in the midst of the drop in oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minot City Council recently decided to postpone plans on moving forward with fire station No. 5.

"One constituent said, 'If we can't afford a fire station, how on earth can you justify city hall,'" Minot alderman Stephen Podrygula told the council.

In March, aldermen also approved a motion to place a temporary hold on replacing the city hall retaining wall.

"This is the moment to get very small, to get conservative, and take some things off the table, that we can take off the table," said Minot alderman Josh Wolsky.

Other projects were simply canceled.

"My vote is to pull the plug on the gathering space,” said Podrygula.

Funds from the $6 million project will be divided and reallocated, with $2 million going to Center for Technical Education and $4 million to City Hall. The cancellations could help recoup some of the estimated $10 million lost in revenue.

While these long term projects have been postponed due to COVID-19, the city will continue to pursue plans for a City Hall, as they are rapidly running out of space.

