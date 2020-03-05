Minot polling location change

If you plan on participating in next week's Democratic caucus in Minot, the Democratic-NPL party says the location has changed.

The new polling location will be at the IBEW, located at 125 35th Avenue NE, not far from the previous location.

The caucus is on Tue., March 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There is no voter I.D. required.

The communications director for the party said this year it will be a more speedy process than in years' prior.

“It's important to note that it's not like caucuses in the past. All you need to do is show up, sign in, you vote, and then you can be on your way. You don't need to stay for multiple rounds of voting. So it's something that could just take a few minutes,” said Alex Rohr.

There are only three remaining active candidates in the Democratic caucus for president—former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-HI.