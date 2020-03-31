Minot police officer tests positive for COVID-19, city urges care for first responders

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma said Tuesday that a Minot Police Officer tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer came down with symptoms last Thursday, and the positive test result came back over the weekend, according to Sipma.

The officer is under self-quarantine. Sipma added that the officer is said to be doing well, but could not elaborate further on the officer's condition.

Sipma said that five members of internal city staff were isolated as a precaution, and have not shown any symptoms of the illness yet.

Sipma said several members of the Minot Fire Department were isolated as well.

The city is urging members of the public to communicate with dispatchers and first responders if anyone at the scene of a call is showing symptoms of COVID-19 or is under quarantine or isolation due to the disease.

With that knowledge, first responders can reduce the risk of exposure to the virus by wearing personal protective equipment.

Trinity Health Dr. Jeffrey Sather says that those who have been instructed to self-isolate due to recent travel should also notify dispatchers and first responders of such orders.