Minot parks and trails remain open

Just in time for spring, the Minot Park District announced that parks and trails will remain open.

While the indoor facilities will remain closed, playgrounds and trails will still be open to the public.

The Minot Park District is encouraging all visitors to follow CDC guidelines like social distancing, small group gatherings , and using hand sanitizer after touching playground equipment.

Executive Director Ron Merritt says the park is taking steps to keep equipment clean.

"We hired a company to steam clean all of our playgrounds so they're going through all of them and clean them. Then we're going to disinfect them again, and then we're going to keep an eye on things, and if we need to do it again, you know, we will do that,” Merritt said.

You can still register for recreational sports through the park website but as of right now those programs are on hold.