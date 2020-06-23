Minot non-profits one step closer to DoD funding for needed expansions

Three Minot non-profits are one step closer to receiving a federal grant to build new locations.

The Magic City Discovery Center, YWCA, and Souris Valley Animal Shelter Magic City all applied for the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot, a program through the Department of Defense designed to help military families.

The City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to allow Minot to be a pass-through entity for their applications.

The program could provide up to $25 million in grant funding.

