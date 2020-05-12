Minot musician to put on driveway concert Friday

A Minot-area musician is set to perform a driveway concert for some social distancing entertainment.

Minot singer/songwriter Chloe Watterud saw an opportunity when she saw local musicians play since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thought it'd be a really good idea just to bring the community together and have a chance to perform to people and have a chance to spread music throughout a tough time,” said Watterud.

Watterud is preparing her driveway for a safe show.

“Our yard is open for people to sit at. You're supposed to bring lawn chairs so you can sit on the yard six feet apart. Families can be together,” said Watterud.

She's performed outside at Arts in the Park and farmers markets, but this is a new stage.

“It's a different type of fun during this whole time. I think it's going to be really fun,” said Watterud.

Bringing her country/pop sound for a fun night of music.

The concert is Friday from 7-8 p.m.