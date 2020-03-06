Minot music student to perform 'Rhapsody in Blue' with symphony

An up-and-coming musician and Minot State student will get to showcase his skills this weekend during a special performance with the Minot Symphony Orchestra.

For Minot State University student Sean Bostrom, rehearsing George Gershwin's “Rhapsody in Blue” has been a part of his daily schedule for quite some time.

“I've been preparing for this piece for over a year so I think I got it down pretty well,” said Bostrom.

The choral Music and Education major will be joining the Minot Symphony Orchestra in their upcoming concert “Fun and Games.”

This will be Bostrom’s first performance with the symphony, but it's one of the first steps in his long-term goals of collaboration.

“The thrill is a lot of fun, you know there's a lot of nerves involved too and that's a lot of fun. But I think most musicians play for the applause, I like that aspect too, but it's also really fun to make music with other people,” said Bostrom.

The symphony is in its final rehearsals for the show on Saturday but only now has begun practicing with Bostrom.

“He hasn't been here, he's only getting here now because he moved to California. He was going to school here, he's doing his practical student teaching in California where he's from actually,” said Efrain Amaya, symphony director.

Putting the finishing touches on the show, one note at a time.

The performance is Saturday night at 7:30 in Anne Nicole Nelson Hall at on the MSU campus.

You can find information on tickets and prices on the symphony’s website: http://www.minotsymphony.com/

