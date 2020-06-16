Minot murder suspect captured in South Dakota scheduled for court Thursday

The suspect in a Minot murder that led investigators to a town in South Dakota is scheduled to stand before a judge in Minot Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors charged 25-year-old Duell Clifton with murder and tampering with physical evidence, in the death of 22-year-old Alytreus Clifton on June 8.

A welfare check led investigators to Faith, S.D., where law enforcement there found Clifton and the victim's body.

Clifton will make his initial appearance at 1 p.m. Wednesday. He faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

