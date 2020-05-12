Minot municipal court to reopen May 18

Minot Municipal Court will resume appearances Monday, May 18.

The courthouse is located on the west side of the Minot Auditorium and holds hearings Monday through Thursday, at 9 a.m. or 9:30 a.m.

The court will be open only for those with court appearances scheduled each specific date.

Those with court appearances are advised to attend alone if possible, and wear a mask if they can.

Attendees will be asked to practice social distancing, and hand sanitizer will be available.

The lobby will remain closed, but citizens can make payments over the phone, by mail, or through a drop box on the east side of the Minot Police Department.

Citizens can call 701-857-4759 or mail: Minot Municipal Court, PO Box 5006, Minot, N.D., 58702.

This is separate from district court appearances that take place at the Ward County Courthouse.

