Minot mayor commends peaceful demonstration for George Floyd

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma thanked organizers for their peaceful demonstration over the weekend.

While giving his mayor report to the City Council Monday night, Sipma made sure to recognize the memorial ceremony for George Floyd.

He thanked those who attended the event, and for doing it peacefully.

"We got to see some of the best when it comes to exactly how important it is to our community to recognize what is going on around the nation but also to do it peacefully," said Sipma.

The mayor also thanked "staff for working through that process."

