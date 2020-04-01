Minot man stranded in the Philippines returns to U.S.

A Minot man who was stranded in the Philippines for nearly a month due to COVID-19 travel restrictions is finally on his way back to the Magic City.

Dan Janachovsky tells Your News Leader he arrived in Seattle Tuesday night and will likely be getting to Minot Wednesday.

Janachovsky traveled to the Philippines in early March to visit family, but quickly faced struggles finding air travel back home.

He was living in a hotel in the island town of Cebu, but says once he got to Manila, travel options opened up for him.

Janachovsky says he will quarantine for two weeks before returning to work.