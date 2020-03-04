Minot man pleads guilty in federal drug trafficking case in Nevada

Federal prosecutors in Nevada say a 28-year-old Minot man entered guilty pleas to a series of charges in a drug trafficking investigation.

Brandon Patton pleaded guilty to possession to intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking offense, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich, and Daniel Neill, an Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the DEA.

Investigators say that on May 31 of last year, a Nevada Highway Patrol Officer stopped a vehicle in which Patton was a passenger.

The officer found Patton, a convicted felon out of North Dakota, with two loaded firearms, along with 366 grams of heroin, 149 grams of heroin, and roughly 3,000 grams of methamphetamine.

Patton will be sentenced June 9. He faces the chance up to 20 years in prison, with a minimum five-year term, along with a lifetime of supervised release and a $750,000 fine.

