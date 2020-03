A Minot man accused of stealing ammunition from a sporting goods store now faces a federal indictment for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The grand jury says that 22-year-old Noah Abraham stole ammunition from a Scheels store in Minot in January.

Federal prosecutors say Abraham has a previous felony terrorizing conviction, which bars him from possessing ammunition. The grand jury returned an indictment on the charge.

Abraham will stand trial May 12.